WENATCHEE — Columbia Distributing and Anheuser-Busch delivered 800 cases — 18,816 cans — of drinking water Dec. 9 to the Orondo and Mansfield fire districts.
“It might not seem like the best timing, but fire crews are currently planning ahead and stocking up for next season,” said Rob Hartman, Columbia Distributing general manager.
The emergency drinking water donations to Douglas County fire districts 4 and 5 are meant to support wildfire relief efforts.
The water came from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and to help communities in times of disaster, according to a press release on the donation.
Hartman said the fire districts submit requests for donations to Anheuser-Busch. The company selects the stations to receive support.
The program is a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council.