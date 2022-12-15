BIZ-FARM-ETHANOL-ZUM

A driver for Kwik Trip fills his tanker truck with ethanol from the Al-Corn ethanol plant in Claremont, Minnesota, in 2011. 

 Glen Stubbe/Minneapolis Star Tribune/ZUMA Wire/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — Carlisle Ford Runge at the University of Minnesota says he's grown tired, even bored, with arguing against the expansion of the nation's ethanol industry.

"It's an article of faith (among politicians) in the Corn Belt," said Runge, a professor of economics at the U, on Tuesday. "And it's bipartisan."



©2022 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?