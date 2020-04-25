WENATCHEE — EarthWise Pet was two days away from getting its first shipment of product Dec. 17 when fire broke out.
Owner Kinda Summers called her husband Thomas Manning, who was in Montreal at the time.
“There’s been a fire,” she said. “I am on my way now.”
Online news reports showed a fire truck backed up to their building in Mission Street Village, 212 Fifth St., with the ladder extended and firefighters checking out the roof.
“The light at the end of the tunnel started to dim,” Manning said.
They had been gearing up to open the store for nearly a year. Actually, they were opening two stores, one in Yakima and one in Wenatchee, offering pet food, pet supplies and grooming services.
It was a total family commitment. Daughter Kelsey Manning, who has a degree in organizational and business management from Arizona State University, signed on to manage the Yakima store, and daughter Mackenzie Crawford, who had been working as a surgical technician at Confluence Health, agreed to manage the Wenatchee store.
The decision to go into business started with a love for animals — the family has nine rescue animals between them — that became a passion for helping pets thrive through good nutrition.
“Kinda and I talked about what we wanted to do with the second half of our careers, and we decided we wanted to be able to take our dog to work,” Manning said.
Manning has a degree in engineering and has worked for a machinery manufacturer for 34 years, managing service and support for customers in 23 different countries. Summers, an Eastmont alum, has a degree in business. She spent most of her career in the dental industry in Wenatchee.
“As our exposure to the truth about the pet food industry increased, our inspiration grew,” Manning said. “We soon realized many people, including ourselves, thought we were taking great care of our animals when, in reality, what we were feeding was not a biologically appropriate diet. We decided we wanted to spread the word to others and make a difference in as many pets’ lives as possible.”
They started researching business models in 2018, visiting pet food stores across the Northwest before landing on the EarthWise Pet franchise. The didn’t know at the time that its founder, Mike Seitz, lives in Wenatchee.
They developed a plan to offer food and supplies, as well as grooming services, shuttle and delivery at locations in Wenatchee and Yakima.
“We made it a bit harder on ourselves than necessary working to open two locations within a couple months of each other,” Manning said.
In Wenatchee, they signed a five-year lease on 2,700 square feet of space in the Mission Street Village shopping complex, which had parking and good neighbors.
Thomas continued to travel, carrying two laptops, one for his engineering position and the other for the stores, flying 140,000 miles in a year. While he took care of the franchise, SBA finances, legal issues and lease negotiations, Summers dealt with general contractors, licenses and permits for the build-out at two locations.
They worked with MJNeal Associates’ architect Mark Seman on the design.
They mostly side-stepped disaster in December. The fire occurred in the space next door, though they sustained water and smoke damage.
“The franchise stepped up with our distributors and put a pause on everything,” Thomas Manning said. “We knew we could recover and Kinda went to work and was relentless on getting us back on track as soon as possible. There was never a doubt we were going to open and if anything there was a drive to make this happen. As with many families, when something hits us we bond together and do what needs to be done.”
The Yakima store opened Feb. 7. The Wenatchee store was slated to open April 3.
Then, in mid-March, COVID-19 arrived.
Manning said his first thought was, “What now? And then it was, how do we make sure our family is safe and how do we keep our customers safe? Like so many Americans, the information and rumors were coming at us so fast we didn’t know what to think and who to believe.”
Wenatchee’s opening day arrived and they found a way to make it work despite the shutdown, with curbside and delivery service. As an essential business, they are allowed to sell pet food and supplies.
“We may have opened with one hand tied behind our back with the grooming salon and self-wash shut down, but we’re open,” Manning said. “We are concerned for our groomers and retail staff who are on unemployment and we want to get them back to work as soon as possible.”
On Wednesday, they received word they were cleared by the health district to start part of the grooming side of the business.
“We are only allowing one self-wash tub to be in use, so we can sanitize after each use and follow the 6-foot rule,” Crawford said. And grooming is by appointment only.
“Given the path getting here, we are overjoyed to be talking to members of our community about all that we have learned,” Manning said. “Now that the curve is going the correct direction, we are anxious to get our grooming salon open. We feel strongly that holistic care includes grooming and those animals who need it regularly are suffering.”