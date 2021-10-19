EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee’s budget is proposed to increase by 32.5% next year, up to $28.2 million from $21 million in 2021, according to the preliminary budget.
The city projects an end-of year-balance of $7.8 million for 2022 (about $2.5 million less than its starting point). But city officials say the hit to the budget is well worth it given the number of projects the city will begin.
“We’re spending a little bit more, but these are projects that have been put off for a long time and they need to get done,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during a budget workshop.
Finance Director Josh DeLay added that the projected end-of-year balance is the “worst-case scenario” given conservative revenue estimates.
“We’re in a great position, and we’re getting a lot of things done,” he said.
Expenditures
The biggest factors behind the budget increase include:
- $6 million for a new public works shop
- $1 million to prepare a building on Simon Street for the police department to move into
- $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds
- $300,000 for the first principal payment on city’s bonds
The city has also budgeted about $400,000 in matching funds for street projects funded through grants. It likely won’t receive all the grants it has budgeted for, but won’t be notified of various grant awards until after the budget is finalized.
Increases to the general fund are:
- $82,500 for stormwater fees
- $73,000 for law enforcement fleet
- $22,603 increase to Chelan County for jail services
- $20,000 to Douglas County Solid Waste for homeless camp clean-up
- $10,000 to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
- $19,450 for contract with Cleargov, which provides budget software for local governments
- $15,800 for hardware and software
- $15,000 to participate in a regional SWAT team
Next year will see additions of three new city employees: a school resource officer, a records specialist for the police department and a single maintenance worker should future annexations take place. The budget allows for cost-of-living adjustments for employees — 3.75% for non-union staff, 3.5% for Teamsters union members and 3% for Local-846 union members — as well as increases in health, dental and general liability insurance.
Revenues
The preliminary budget predicts $25.7 million in revenue — up 10.6% from 2021.
The city has opted not to enact a 1% property tax increase. DeLay said the 1% tax isn’t a large amount for the city and that it can bank it for future use.
“We thought it would be a nice gesture to the citizens of East Wenatchee to not levy that additional 1% this year,” DeLay said. “It’s been a rough couple of years for folks with COVID, and now there’s inflation rates through the roof, which means money isn’t going as far as it used to.”
The city will hold a public hearing on Nov. 16 and will adopt the final budget on Dec. 7. A copy of the preliminary budget will be posted to the city’s website and be available to view at city hall on Oct. 29.