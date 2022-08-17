EAST WENATCHEE — The responsibility of maintaining East Wenatchee streets will no longer fall only to city residents.
At a Tuesday night meeting, the East Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously to rescind a $20 vehicle licensing fee collected by the East Wenatchee Transportation Benefit District, which is responsible for maintaining city roads. Immediately afterward, the council unanimously approved a new 0.1% sales and use tax to fund the Transportation Benefit District.
Interim Public Works Manager Garren Melton said the change will increase the district’s annual revenue from $260,000 to $410,000 while decreasing the average annual cost to households in East Wenatchee from $47.85 to just $7.
“Right now, all the city streets are being paid for by just people who live in the city,” Melton said. “The sales tax distributes that fee to people that are driving into the city to visit the shops and the businesses.”
Melton emphasized that some purchases like groceries, prescription drugs, utilities, gasoline, and more, are exempt from the new sales tax.
“Not everything is sales tax-eligible,” he said. “Really, the only things you pay sales tax on are services, clothing and personal property goods.”
