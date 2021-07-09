ENTIAT — Don’t be surprised to see Bad Granny’s hard cider and Iron Horse Brewery’s craft beer offered side by side more often in the future.
Ellensburg-based Iron Horse Brewery is acquiring Entiat-based Bad Granny Cider Co., the companies announced Thursday.
The deal follows several months of partnership strategy discussions. Iron Horse, owned by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Parker, has been making handcrafted ales since 2005. The company produces more than 700,000 gallons (23,000 barrels) of beer a year, with distribution across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Bad Granny was founded in 2015 by Bret and Julie Pittsinger, who also own Karma Vineyards in Chelan and Van Doren Sales in East Wenatchee. The cidery makes about 77,000 gallons (2,300 barrels) of hard cider annually, which is currently available at the vineyard and in bars, restaurants and grocery stores throughout the state, with additional outlets in Idaho.
The owners of both brewery and cidery had been exploring opportunities to expand, which led to the idea of joining forces.
"We had reached the point where the next step was to be a large investment," Bret Pittsinger said, which would have meant adding new canning lines and tank capacity and more employees to their Entiat facility that includes lab, storage and processing for Karma's wines in addition to the hard cider.
The Pittsingers and Parkers had known each other for years. When Karma added beer to their tasting room more than a decade ago, Iron Horse was the one they picked.
"We used to drive to Ellensburg and pack the car full of kegs to deliver to Chelan," Pittsinger said. "There are a lot of natural ties between the two businesses."
Greg Parker agreed, noting similar company culture and operational fit. Both are family operations.
In the deal announced Thursday, the financial details of which are not being disclosed, the Pittsingers will continue to be involved in the partnership through 2026. Bad Granny Cider will continue to have its own brand and products, but joint sales and marketing efforts will start immediately.
“They have done an incredible job producing a distinct and tasty liquid — one of the only cideries to use Honeycrisp as the base," said Iron Horse spokesman Jared Vallejo. "Iron Horse has some fall grocery store programming coming up that we are aiming to include Bad Granny products into, especially where our wholesaler partners overlap. Both the Iron Horse sales team and the Bad Granny sales team will begin helping retailers with their multi-beverage needs, offering multiple beer and cider options in one visit.”
Long term, he said, the plan is to maintain the Bad Granny Cider brand, honing in on new products to meet consumer demand.
During the next 9 to 14 months, the cider production that currently happens in Entiat will transition to the Ellensburg facility.
“Iron Horse will need to retrofit space for a dedicated cider production system so there isn't any cross pollination with our beer,” Vallejo said. “We optimistically set 12 months as the target. The benefits of doing so will allow operations to exist under one house and we'll be able to maximize any potential economies of scale and scope.”
The Parkers also are working on a beer park at their production facility, 1621 Vantage Highway. The project is currently in the public hearing and permitting process.
Iron Horse's plan is to keep Bad Granny's Cider staff on the payroll.
"The great thing about Iron Horse is they needed our employees for their business, so it worked out," Pittsinger said. "Taking care of our people was the most important thing."
The sale of the cidery — and eventual transfer of the production to Ellensburg — frees up space in Entiat for more wine production, Pittsinger said.
"We expect that business will continue to grow and we will be able to make wine for others," he said.
For information, go to ironhorsebrewery.com and badgrannycider.com.