Keeping "InfoWars" host Alex Jones off Twitter appears to be something Elon Musk is taking personally.

Since completing a $44 billion purchase of the social media platform in late October, Musk has reactivated the accounts of questionable characters including rapper Ye, who used Twitter to promote antisemitism, and former President Donald Trump, whose lies about the 2020 presidential election preceded a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?