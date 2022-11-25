FILE PHOTO: Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twitter Inc. is planning to roll out its verified service next Friday with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday allotted colors for the categories — gold for companies, gray for governments and a blue check for individuals, including celebrities.