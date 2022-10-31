FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's photo and Twitter logo

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 DADO RUVIC

SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla Inc. boss Elon Musk said on Monday he will serve as chief executive of Twitter, the social media company he just bought for $44 billion, a move that Wall Street analysts have said could stretch the billionaire thin.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, fired Twitter's previous chief Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week, and has proposed revisions to the platform's user verification process, which has been free until now.



