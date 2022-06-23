EAST WENATCHEE — The end is approaching for the irrigation shortage residents of the greater East Wenatchee area have been experiencing.
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District announced Thursday morning it hopes to have water levels back to normal by Monday when it anticipates the installation of two new water pumps.
The irrigation system, which normally requires four pumps, has been operating with only two pumps, which could only produce 30% of the normal water supply.
The irrigation district was previously expecting one of the pumps to be installed by last Tuesday, District Manager Craig Gyselinck said last week, but it wasn’t expecting the final pump to be installed until mid-July. Now, both pumps will be installed at the same time next week.
The two pumps currently in operation were installed in April as part of an effort to replace the irrigation district’s aging infrastructure. The district originally ordered all four pumps in January and expected all four to be installed in May, but supply chain issues delayed that schedule.
