EAST WENATCHEE — Meridian, Idaho-based T-O Engineers announced Tuesday it will open a temporary new office this summer in the Executive Flight Building next to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Two employees will move to the location: aviation planner Stephanie Krabbe and staff engineer Caleb Lindquist, and T-O plans to add new staff. Those jobs will be posted at to-engineers.com/careers.
“Our employees have jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this great community and are committed to serving our existing clients while integrating T-O’s culture into the new office and local community,” said Washington regional manager JR Norvell. “We are actively seeking an engineer with experience in the greater Wenatchee area to serve as an office manager and lead our growing practice in this region.”
Norvell will oversee the Pangborn office.
Marketing manager Eva Fithen said T-O’s office will relocate to “a more permanent location” in 2023, but did not have employee or square footage sizes for that office. The temporary office will hold up to four people, she said.
The firm has projects at airports, including Pangborn, Quincy Regional Airport, Ephrata Municipal Airport and the Twisp Municipal Airport. T-O also serves as the town engineer for the town of Twisp.
T-O is a “consulting, planning, and engineering services for industrial, commercial, and government organizations,” according to a release. It has more than 200 employees in four states, including Washington, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone