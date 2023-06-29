ENTIAT — Tall, slender Sophie Campbell has always been fascinated by rocks.
“As a kid growing up in England, I was a rockhound, always picking up rocks,” she said.
Born in Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in Hartlepool. Her interest in jewelry was enhanced by her grandmother, who was always wearing jewelry, Campbell recalled.
“My grandmother always wanted me to wear unique things,” she remembered.
Her grandparents were also devotees of Western American culture, engaging in line dancing and wearing a lot of silver and turquoise.
“My grandma has always been my biggest supporter,” Campbell said.
At age 5, she moved with her mother to Boise, Idaho, where her mother worked for a high-tech firm. After graduating from high school there, Campbell moved again with her boyfriend to Moscow, Idaho.
Campbell’s interest in jewelry continued when she began working at a gem and crystal shop in Moscow. There, she learned to repair jewelry and began making some pieces of her own.
“I got great feedback for the few pieces I did,” she said, “so I decided to form my own brand.”
She called her jewelry business Lost Highway Silver & Stone, named for a Hank Williams song, and began showing her jewelry at gem shows throughout the West.
But as a British native and not an American citizen, she faced an uphill battle to operate her business in the U.S.
“I couldn’t even get a driver’s license. I was walking a dividing line between two countries,” she said
Campbell began a long battle with immigration authorities, working with an immigration attorney at the University of Idaho.
“DACA (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) helped a lot,” she remembered.
DACA keeps eligible young adults who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and provides them with work authorization for temporary, renewable periods.
Finally, Campbell got a work permit, was able to pay taxes, and became an official American resident in 2017.
While in Moscow, Sophie Campbell met John Bevanda Campbell from Wenatchee, who worked for rafting companies as a river guide. They married in 2017 and moved to a home in the Entiat Valley in 2021. There, they built a studio and workshop for Sophie from a renovated outbuilding.
Working with primarily silver (and some gold), turquoise, and a variety of semi-precious stones, Sophie makes rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other items that are all one of a kind.
“I don’t want to make things that will someday be tossed away and wind up in landfill,” she believes. “I want to give people heirlooms, something they will have for generations to come.”
Sophie is a participant in the Entiat Valley Makers Market sponsored by the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce, and held the first Saturday of every month through October. Originally designed to feature the products of only local craftspeople, the event was expanded to include other makers from North Central Washington. The next Makers Market on July 1 will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Park along Highway 97A in Entiat. It will also include food and live entertainment.
Sophie can be reached at losthighwaysilver@gmail.com, on Instagram @losthighway.silver, and at www.LostHighwaySilver.com.
Alan Moen is a freelance writer, artist, and winemaker. He lives in the Entiat Valley.