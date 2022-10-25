WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee-based home renovation companies and one property management company have been fined between $200 and $4,000 for violating federal lead-based paint regulations in agreements announced Monday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The three are among 22 companies in Washington and Idaho to reach settlements for violations of the “Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule,” created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities built before 1978.
Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ, according to the release. Although lead-based paint was banned in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.
The rules include:
Companies must be certified to renovate lead-based paint or assign certified renovators to projects
Inform tenants and residents of possible lead-based paint and/or known lead hazards.
Comply with work practice requirements intended to reduce lead-based paint exposure.
Keep records of compliance for three years following completion of a project.
Under the terms of the settlements, the companies agreed to pay civil penalties and to certify that they are complying with the Renovation, Repair and Painting certification requirements prior to offering and performing renovations, as required by the RRP Rule.
The fines stem from inspections performed during the summer 2021.
Asbestos Central LLC of Wenatchee received a $4,000 fine. The settlement states the company had not received a certification from the state Department of Commerce when renovations were done on three older homes — in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Entiat. The company also did not keep records of the projects for three years as required.
A1 Asbestos was fined $800 for not keeping records on the renovation of four homes — in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Richland and Chelan. All were built before 1978.
M Property Management LLC was fined $200. The leasing company did not include a lead warning statement in lease contracts for a property in East Wenatchee, according to the settlement.
