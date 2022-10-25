WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee-based home renovation companies and one property management company have been fined between $200 and $4,000 for violating federal lead-based paint regulations in agreements announced Monday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The three are among 22 companies in Washington and Idaho to reach settlements for violations of the “Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule,” created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities built before 1978.



