SEATTLE — Wenatchee-based Columbia Fruit Packers and Apple House Warehouse & Storage of Pateros are among six Washington companies to settle enforcement cases with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for what are considered “minor, easily” correctable violations of the chemical accident prevention provisions of the Clean Air Act Section 112r.
The agency announced the settlements in a press release Wednesday.
Apple House Warehouse & Storage paid $8,800 on June 9 for failing to document that its employees are trained in the hazards of and procedures to prevent an anhydrous ammonia release. The company’s documentation is now updated.
Columbia Fruit Packers paid a $2,000 penalty on April 28 for not updating its risk management plan, which is required every five years. The company’s plan is now updated.
The out-of-date risk management plans were also the violations found from April through June at the other four companies in the state receiving issued expedited settlement agreements last year. They include:
Legacy Fruit Packers of Wapato ($2,000 penalty)
Royal Ridge Fruit and Cold Storage of Royal City ($2,000 penalty)
AmeriGas Propane of Yakima ($1,600 penalty)
American Freeze Dry Inc. of Ferndale ($1,200 penalty)
Risk management programs are required of all owners and operators of facilities that manufacture, use, store or otherwise handle more than a threshold quantity of a listed, regulated chemical. A risk management plan provides information to emergency responders and planners that includes accurate chemical quantities, emergency contacts and demonstration of safe operation and maintenance of chemical processes.
