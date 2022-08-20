SRX LONNIE AND MARCI GREEN FARMERS 7

Grass straw piles up on the grass seed farm of Lonnie and Marci Green near Fairfield in Spokane County during grass seed harvest earlier this month. Being able to see the baled grass straw after harvest helps the economics of grass seed growing on the Palouse, a practice that went out of favor when farmers were no longer allowed to burn their fields after harvest.

 The Spokesman-Review/Jesse Tinsley

SPOKANE — A future for regional Kentucky bluegrass seed production looks green again, despite changes 25 years ago that once made it look bleak.

That’s because of gains in developing new bluegrass seed varieties that can produce yields up to four or five years, along with a market in food production for livestock and overseas demand for grass straw, said Paul Dashiell, co-owner of Tekoa, Washington-based Seeds Inc.