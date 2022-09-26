TACOMA — A former Nigerian official was sentenced to five years for what prosecutors called a "litany of scams" that took in more than $600,000 in public and private funds, including Washington unemployment benefits intended for pandemic victims.

Abidemi Rufai, 45, of Lekki, Nigeria, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Tacoma for crimes ranging from $350,763 in pandemic unemployment fraud to filing bogus federal tax returns and theft of federal disaster relief money. Prosecutors had asked for nearly six years, along with restitution of $604,260 for multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for Rufai.



