WENATCHEE — The owner of an already existing mobile home park in Cashmere was denied his request to add 14 new RV spaces to his property.

Instead, the hearing examiner approved the existing mobile home park — nine mobile homes and three cabin buildings — since the property had an ongoing code violation for several years, according to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner's decision.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

