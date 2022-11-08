WENATCHEE — The owner of an already existing mobile home park in Cashmere was denied his request to add 14 new RV spaces to his property.
Instead, the hearing examiner approved the existing mobile home park — nine mobile homes and three cabin buildings — since the property had an ongoing code violation for several years, according to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner's decision.
The code violation was due to the number of trailers on-site but was eventually resolved by reducing the number of mobile homes on the property down to nine. However, the property owner was already operating two RV spots.
As part of the agreement to operate a mobile home park, the two RV spots would have to be removed along with reducing an existing fence to four feet high and obtain a building permit for other structures on the property.
The hearing examiner denied the expansion, however, because the site plan would not meet applicable zoning setbacks and the proposed use of 14 RV sites, nine mobile homes and 3 cabin buildings does not meet the character of the surrounding area, according to the hearing examiner's decision.
The application for approval and expansion was submitted in January, according to county documents. The owner, Roy Haueter, purchased the property located at 3601 Selfs Motel Road, in 2012 for $250,000. Hauter is from Coeur D'alene, Idaho but previously lived in the Leavenworth area.
While living in Washington, Haueter and members of his family allegedly operated four charities that misused donations.
In a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's Office, the Hauters used four charities between 2011 and 2017 to collect $3.6 million from donors and then pocketed $1.4 million themselves.
The Hauters were banned for life from operating any charities in the state and had to pay a $300,000 fine.
