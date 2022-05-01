Times are tough in the car sales industry right now.
A computer chip shortage and overall freight issues from the pandemic have left car lots low on inventory. New cars are hard to come by, and used cars are selling for more than they ever have.
Steve Baldock, owner of Cascade AutoCenter, should be worried.
He isn’t.
Baldock has been through worse times.
Take the first year that he opened his dealership. In 1980, the economy was in hard times with interest rates for cars at 20 percent. Because of a state cap on interest rates for businesses, the most he could charge for loans was 12 percent.
“I lost money that first year,” he says.
But, slowly, things improved.
“Interest rates started to come down; they introduced the Chevy Citation in 1982, which was a big hit,” he says. “The product improved, the economy got better and I got smarter.”
Baldock is in a unique place in the Wenatchee car market. Of the six dealerships operating in 1980, his is the only one still in original ownership. The others have all sold out or otherwise changed hands.
Baldock credits his business model with much of his success.
He says he doesn’t worry about spending money when it’s needed, and he puts his priorities on three things: the long-term health and survival of the business, the welfare of his employees and “the complete satisfaction” of customers.
The high interest rates of the ’80s was just one of many crises Balcock has survived. Among them: the financial crisis in 2008, and the coronavirus pandemic.
The latter shut the dealership down completely for two months. For another two months, car sales were by appointment only.
Baldock had to lay off 94 employees.
“There were only six people working here and I remember saying to them: ‘This is an opportunity. We’re not going to sit here and wring our hands over this. It’s a new day in a different world.’ ”
In the end, his mind-set worked.
“We trimmed way down, and came out of the pandemic way stronger that we were when we went into it,” he says. “Now, we run leanly.”
Still, car sales are way down. In a normal month, Baldock says, the dealership sells 140 cars. In February, it sold 88 cars.
Baldock, again, is not worried.
“Because of my experience in 1980 and ’81, I know it all seems to work out,” he says. “I sleep at night; I. Have no worries. I don’t get in a lather over too much.”
Baldock, 72, began his working life with the Weyerhaeuser Co., while earning a bachelor of science degree in forestry. He met his wife, Jane, while both were attending the University of Montana.
Forestry, he says, called to him because he loves the wilderness.
“As a kid, I wanted to be a taxidermist, and I wanted to move to Alaska,” he says. “I was an outdoor kid.”
While working for Weyerhaeuser, he took on dangerous jobs as a choker-setter doing high-lead logging and later worked on a survey crew and in the office at the company’s headquarters in Federal Way. He says he loved the work but decided on a new career when the company asked him to move far from his roots to Arkansas.
Instead, Baldock began working for Jane’s father, who owned a car dealership in Los Angeles.
“I started building bins in the parts department and ended up being general manager,” he says.
When an opportunity to buy a dealership in Wenatchee came up in 1979, he bought into the North Central Chevrolet dealership at 239 North Wenatchee Avenue. It was started by Don Miller in 1932. The deal began in 1980 and, within five years, Baldock had bought out the share owned by George Miller, who was Don Miller’s son.
In the beginning, the company, now called Cascade Autocenter, had 17 employees. Now it employs 106.
In 1987, Baldock acted on the advice of his wife, who saw the city expanding to the north, and bought almost five acres on Easy Street. The new location opened in 1990. Baldock continued buying land and and now owns about 10 acres on high-visibility space near the state highway.
Baldock says he doesn’t regret studying and working in forestry.
He thinks science helped him develop an analytical mind.
“A lot of that goes into the financial end of running a business,” he says. “And math has always been real easy for me.”
He says he also loves “gadgets” and, in 1995, was one of the first dealerships in the Northwest to create a web page for the business. He credits forward-thinking managers with that, and also with creating the Cascade Autocenter’s internet sales department.
“I tried to hire people who are smarter than me,” Baldock says. “Now I am bearing the fruit of that labor. I have a well-running machine here.”
Those smart people still have their work cut out for them.
“When I think about the future, with electric vehicles for example, there are very few moving parts,” he says. “There is no internal combustion, no transmission; what’s my shop going to be doing in that case? It’s a big source of my revenue.”
He looks at Tesla, which is sold directly from the manufacturer to the customer, and he wonders how long the state’s dealer protection laws will hold.
“A hundred years from now, maybe there won’t even be car dealerships,” he says.
Still, Baldock is focused on the near future. His son, Jordan, is now a minority owner and general manager, and Steve Baldock expects him to eventually own a majority share. His other son, Alex, also works at the dealership. He is the human resources and safety administrator.
Baldock says one of his great pleasures now is coaching, not only his sons, but his employees, in his philosophy on doing business. It brings Christian values to the typical business bottom line of building a strong and viable organization.
“Every time I leave at night, I say thank-you to our receptionist,” he says. “She and all the employees deserve that.”
He also wants customers to feel valued.
“I like to say that I want to be your car dealer for life,” he says. “I want it to be that you never consider buying anywhere else.”
Baldock sees himself as a car dealer for another eight years, as he watches Jordan earn the majority share.
That means he’ll be working until he’s 80. And that’s OK with him. He’s not worried.
“Every Monday morning, I get a little smile on my face; I get to go back to work today, and I love what I do,” he says. “I love cars, and I love being here. It’s exhilarating to me.”