Eye On | Derby Canyon Natives

PESHASTIN — This spring, Derby Canyon Natives in Peshastin opened for its first season under new ownership. The 3-acre plant nursery is home to around 150,000 plants, depending on the time of year. It specializes in wildflowers, trees, shrubs and grasses that are native to the region.

“People are looking for low-maintenance, low-water and low fertilizer and pesticide input planting,” said Mel Asher, owner of Derby Canyon Natives. “It seems like it’s getting trendier all the time.”



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

