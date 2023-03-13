787

The 787 in New Boeing Livery in flight.

 Provided photo/Boeing

Boeing can resume delivering 787 Dreamliner planes as soon as next week after resolving an issue that led federal regulators to halt deliveries last month.

The jet maker has addressed concerns related to a key structure behind the airplane's nose — the forward pressure bulkhead — the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement Friday.



