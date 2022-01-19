SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday added Seattle-Tacoma International to its list of airports where a designated set of large jets are now permitted to land in low visibility without risk of interference from the new 5G wireless networks. The list of cleared aircraft, though, doesn’t include any of the smaller planes that the big airlines use to fly passengers from less populous cities to their main hubs.
Many mainline Alaska Airlines flights depend on regional airplane connections to feed passengers to its mainline Boeing 737 and Airbus A321 jets that fly out of Sea-Tac. As of now, those smaller aircraft will not be able to fly in low-visibility weather.
That includes the 76-seat Bombardier Q400 that Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines flies in and out of Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Pangborn is not among roughly 80 airports across the country where there are concerns about 5G towers impacting low-visibility operations, but there is still the potential for local impact, said Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers.
“ ... it does seem plausible that when SeaTac is experiencing low-visibility weather that the airline would either re-route their (smaller) aircraft or keep them grounded until conditions improve,” Moyers said. “However, I can’t really answer the question as to whether the airline will keep an airplane on the ground at Pangborn due to weather at SeaTac. It’s not a decision the airport would make.”
The FAA website states that the agency is “reviewing testing data for altimeters used in regional jets.”
A statement from the FAA indicates that 38% of U.S. airline planes still face restricted flying.
The prospect of a large number of canceled flights if bad weather returns at Sea-Tac is not entirely lifted.
For the near future, the weather forecast at Sea-Tac is good and so disruption may be minimized.
“Even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the FAA said. “Passengers should check with their airlines for latest flight schedules.”
At 9:00 p.m. PST on Tuesday, wireless providers AT&T and Verizon turned on their nationwide 5G broadband networks that use a part of the radio frequency spectrum called C-Band, triggering flight restrictions imposed by the FAA.
At the last minute, under pressure from the government, the two cell carriers agreed to temporarily defer turning on certain 5G C-Band cell towers within a 2-mile buffer zone around airport runways. (T-Mobile won’t activate its C-Band 5G towers until late 2023). That is what allowed the FAA to partially lift some restrictions on Wednesday.
The safety concern is that these 5G C-Band signals could interfere with the radio altimeters on aircraft that tell the pilots and other airplane systems a plane’s height above the ground.
Potentially that could cause a crash, which led the FAA to issue restrictions on flight operations that would limit any landing in low visibility — restrictions that took effect as soon as the 5G networks were turned on.
To assess the precise risk, the FAA has been testing all the different models of altimeters installed on commercial jets. At the same time, it’s examining the positioning of the 5G cell towers around the runways at each U.S. airport. And it’s evaluating each aircraft model to see which systems are potentially affected by a faulty altimeter.
The FAA said Wednesday it has now cleared five models of altimeters as safe from 5G interference. And it expanded the list of airports where low-visibility landings are now approved for aircraft using one of those five cleared altimeters.
In addition to Sea-Tac, the list now includes the major West Coast hub airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as Dallas, Chicago, Portland and Salt Lake City.
This update will “allow an estimated 62 percent of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G,” the FAA said in a statement.
The list of aircraft with those altimeters installed includes “some Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models,” the FAA said.
Conspicuously, the word “some” suggests there may be a few models of the planes in that list that have different altimeters and so are not cleared to fly in low visibility.
And the list doesn’t include Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, even though the altimeter model supplied by Honeywell for the entire fleet of 787s is one of those that has been cleared. The FAA issued a separate Airworthiness Directive imposing restrictions on 787 operations at airports with 5G deployed.
On the 787, the altimeter reading is used to determine the timing and power of the automatic braking systems upon landing. The directive mandates revisions to the flight operating procedures, prohibiting certain landings, and a change to the procedures pilots use to calculate the distance needed to come to a stop on the runway at any airport where a 5G network is deployed.
The FAA said it “continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.”
The situation is changing fast as the FAA grinds through its tests and analysis of individual airports, of each different altimeter model and of the integrated systems on each different aircraft.
On Wednesday, both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they will resume flights into the U.S. on their Boeing 777s as the airports they fly into have been cleared, as have the altimeters installed on those jets.
Citing a notification from the FAA, All Nippon Airways said “there is no safety issue with the operation of Boeing 777 aircraft to the U.S. airports that we serve.”
Emirates, which on Tuesday canceled flights to Seattle and other U.S. cities through Thursday, had not updated its schedule by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Wenatchee World reporter Pete O’Cain contributed to this report.