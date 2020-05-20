SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it plans changes to how new airplane models are certified, but will preserve Boeing's central role in that process — despite criticism that Boeing mistakes in certifying the 737 MAX allowed design flaws that killed 346 people in two crashes.
In a report released Tuesday, the FAA responded to recommendations made in January by an advisory committee set up by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who oversees the FAA.
In a statement, the FAA said those recommendations confirmed that its existing safety protocols are "sound," though there are "areas where we have opportunities to improve."
Drawing on the lessons taken from the MAX crashes, the agency said, it will give more scrutiny to potential pilot errors associated with the increased automation of airliner flight controls. And it will try to ensure a more complete review of how the multiple systems in a jet may interact to provide a broader review of safety risks.
The January report, which unlike other investigations into the MAX crashes explicitly vindicated the FAA's current procedures, was received skeptically at the time, and the FAA's response Tuesday was likewise greeted with caution.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., ranking member of the Senate Transportation committee, said the FAA response "falls short" in fixing the shortcomings of the current system. That system delegates to Boeing itself much of the work of certifying its own planes and, said Cantwell, fails to hold the aircraft manufacturer fully accountable.
She said Congress will have to "address shortfalls and problems that exist in the FAA's current oversight authority."
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chair of the House Committee on Transportation, said he'll study the FAA report but added that "we already know the FAA's certification process is in need of a major overhaul."
He promised to introduce legislation "to make sure that the failures in the system that led to the death of 346 people never happen again."
In January, both DeFazio and Cantwell, as well as family members of those who died in the accidents, had criticized the advisory committee's recommendations, saying it was defending the FAA's current system of aircraft certification while playing down shortcomings that missed the flaws in the MAX flight control system that led to the two crashes.
That report recommended that the FAA should continue to delegate to Boeing most of the detailed work of the certification process, and described this system as "rigorous" and "robust" while allowing "U.S. industry and innovation to thrive."
In Tuesday's response, the FAA welcomed this "endorsement of delegation as an effective and efficient method to enhance safety."
However, the advisory group's report had also detailed parts of the process that need tightening, including concerns highlighted in several Seattle Times stories last year.
For example, Boeing engineers working to certify the MAX on behalf of the FAA faced "undue pressure" from their managers to limit safety analysis and testing so the company could meet its schedule and keep down costs.
According to an employee with knowledge of the internal policy, Boeing required an engineer concerned about a manager's "undue pressure" to file a complaint first with someone up the chain of command within the same organization — who, based on the same cost or schedule considerations that were on the manager's mind, might be similarly motivated to ignore the complaint.
And on the FAA side of the process, the FAA engineers working on MAX certification came under constant pressure from their managers to delegate more and more work to Boeing.
The two sets of safety engineers at Boeing and the FAA were actively discouraged from talking directly to one another to hash out technical details, with those communications left to their respective managers.
In response, the FAA said Tuesday it will work to educate Boeing managers about the need to avoid exerting "undue pressure" on engineers overseeing the certification work.