WALLA WALLA — For a brief instant Facebook deemed an advertising image of Walla Walla Sweet Onions to be too sexy for it's content in late September and laid down a ban.
It was based on a Canadian seed company's paid ad for a seed packet picturing a heap of the famed Washington state vegetable in a wicker basket.
Facebook sent Gaze Seed Co. an error notice saying it couldn't boost the ad, as its content goes against Facebook policies.
Evidently an algorithm alerted Facebook to the unacceptable image of Walla Walla Sweet Onions on the cover of that seed packet selling for $1.99, which set in motion the whole onion kerfuffle.
Facebook later reversed its decision to prevent Gaze Seed Co. from using the innocuous photo the social media giant had deemed "overtly sexual."
Facebook Canada's head of communications, Meg Sinclair, told the BBC, "We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn't know a Walla Walla onion from a, well, you know. We restored the ad and are sorry for the business's trouble."
Jackson McLean is manager of Gaze Seed Co. in St. John's, capital of Newfoundland and Labrador province on Canada's Atlantic coast. He said in a TV interview with CBC Here & Now that Facebook reversed its stance and approved the online advertisement after he asked for a review of the ban.
"There was nothing sexual about the ad for Walla Walla Sweet Onion seeds," Jackson said.
"There must be something about the round shape of the vegetables that was misconstrued by Facebook's screening algorithms," Jackson told The Canadian Press.
Reacting to the notice, Jackson said, "I thought it was funny. You'd have to have a pretty active imagination to look at that and get something sexual out of it."
Facebook's notice on Sept. 25 read, "Products with Overtly Sexualized Positioning: Listings may not position products or services in a sexually suggestive manner."
In his TV interview, he added, "the two round shapes could be construed as boobs." But, "We're just a garden store, we sell seeds, soil, garden supplies, nothing sexual."
A lot of Gaze's customers didn't get it, Jackson said, so using onions he did a (tame) suggestive mockup on Facebook of what he thought Facebook could be seeing in the shapes. Before Facebook's about face, Jackson hoped an actual human would take a look at the seed packet image and see it's not sexual.
No matter how it's sliced, it's a hot topic that has been covered by The Canadian Press, Globalnews.ca, Fox news, comments by Trevor Noah with The Daily Show, a phone interview with BBC News and now the U-B — many dozens of newspaper, radio and TV news programs so far.
Trevor's take is that Facebook got confused about the "sexy onions" when he commented about the story. He pointed out, however, that "this is why we need an ctual human involved in these situations because no human would think an onion is sexy."
Reactions posted on the Gaze site include one from Camille Pierart: "So, with that ad, you are now famous as far as Belgium. Congrats for the sexual explicit content."
And Julana Marie De'Larouche, wrote, "I hope you use this in your advertising. 'Cooking can be sexy ... just ask people that buy our onions.'"
"Thanks to everyone who shared the story and helped it go viral, who knew that our onions would go global?," posted The Seed Company by E.W. Gaze on Facebook.
Gaze bills our Sweet as "An extremely sweet, mild and large onion that is easy to grow from seed. Its large size and excellent flavour make it ideal for slicing, salads, frying, baking, onion rings and sauces." This isn't news to consumers in the birthplace and growing fields of our own Sweet Onion that takes 95-170 days to mature.
What many may not know is because they're federally protected, "Only onions grown within the specified area in the Walla Walla Valley can legally be marketed as Walla Walla Sweet Onions. Our growers' families have been producing these fine onions since the late 1800s. You can find them in the markets June-August," according to the Walla Walla Sweet Onions Facebook page.
That production area is a tract of Valley land in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties. So Walla Walla Sweet Onion seed grown elsewhere may not produce the same sweetness because the soil is different, said Kim Brunson, manager of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee.
Michael Locati, WWSOMC chairman, said Walla Walla Sweet Onions turn out sweet because of the Valley's climate and soil, the latter which is naturally low in sulfur and that lowers the pyruvic acid giving the onion less heat.