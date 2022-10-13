US-NEWS-PARKLAND-REACT-FAMILIES-2-FL

Michael Schulman and Linda Beigel Schulman hold each other as they hear that their son's murderer will not receive the death penalty. The Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

 Sun Sentinel/TNS/Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning in a Florida courtroom on Thursday.

They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives.



