WATERVILLE — Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 3 to nominate candidates to serve on U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees.
Ag producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, including the current Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, are eligible to serve. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.
Sherry Ramin, Douglas County’s acting FSA executive director, said elections are held each year in an area where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, that includes the area that encompasses Douglas County south of Highway 2.
"The Aug. 3 deadline is quickly approaching,” Ramin said. "If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, contact your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the ag community serve on FSA county committees. Committees range between three and 11 members and typically meet monthly. Members serve three-year terms.
For details and forms, go to fsa.usda.gov/elections. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2. The Douglas County FSA Office in Waterville can be reached at 745-8561.