TIETON — An affordable housing development serving farmworker families in Tieton was recognized for its use of the low-income housing tax credit.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell presented the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award to the project Tuesday at the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C., according to a news release.
St. Catherine De' Vigri Villas, a 53-unit housing development at 65 Baughman St. and 200 Judd Ave. in Tieton, was developed by Catholic Charities Housing Services and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing this year.
Most of the units are two-story townhomes, and the residents earn between 30-50% of the area's median income.
The complex is the largest multi-family housing development in Tieton and the first affordable housing development built in the area in more than 30 years, according to the release.
Marty Miller, executive director of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, said the development is an asset that supports families and the agricultural economy of the Yakima Valley.
"It's built well and, more importantly, creates affordable rents for families who work in the agricultural industry," he said in an interview. "It's important to have a good workforce to help support that industry, and housing is a critical piece of the puzzle to try to secure a good workforce."
The low income housing tax credit is an incentive to construct affordable housing, subsidizing costs for acquiring, building or rehabilitating housing for low- or moderate-income renters. The credit has funded 90% of federally-funded affordable housing construction across the country since 1986, financing about 3.5 million affordable homes, according to the news release.
"I want to thank the National Equity Fund for facilitating the properties' financing, and to everyone who is involved creating safe and stable affordable housing for the Tieton community. I can't just emphasize how important this is," said Cantwell, who supports expanding the credit.
