Dr. Antony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. 

 Ken Cedeno/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. health official celebrated and vilified as the face of the country's COVID-19 pandemic response, used his final White House briefing on Tuesday to denounce division and promote vaccines.

Fauci, who plans to retire soon as President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and top U.S. infectious disease official, has dealt with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/AIDS to avian flu and Ebola.



