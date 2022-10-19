MOSES LAKE — As the Biden administration doles out federal funding for the development of electric vehicles, two companies have been granted a hefty sum for their pursuit of cutting-edge battery technology in Moses Lake.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Wednesday it would provide $100 million each to Group14 Technologies and Sila Nanotechnologies for their ongoing development of silicon anodes, which could serve as a cheaper, more efficient and domestically sourced alternative to the graphite anodes typically used in electric vehicle batteries.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

