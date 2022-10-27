MOSES LAKE — The fire that destroyed a fertilizer plant Sunday near Moses Lake continued to smolder Thursday, emitting smoke and potentially dangerous gases that caused health officials to continue to urge residents to take precautions.

The health advisory from the Grant County Health District is for residents downwind of the Wilbur Ellis facility fire, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office news release. The release said particulate matter, similar to what can be generated from wildfire, and noxious gases are traveling with the wind.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)

