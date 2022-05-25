WENATCHEE — Redevelopment proposals, still in their beginning stages, vary in detail for the Wenatchee Avenue/Fifth Street area. To see the request for proposals and full proposals, go here.
Here are some of their ideas:
GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects together proposed buying the land for $4 million. The group believed the project would cost between $100 million and $120 million to redevelop.
Part of the concept includes:
- A mixed-use office near the BNSF Railway tracks that would combine retail and office buildings.
- Construction of an “iconic retail building at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.” The structure(s) would be a “jewel box retail welcome” to everyone at all hours and could be a brewery/pub, restaurant/bar and/or a coffee shop with outdoor seating and a park setting.
- A residential building in the concept would be mixed-use, with its Wenatchee Avenue front having a retail store and a “Park Lane” with retail outlets.
- The PUD headquarters would be adaptive reuse buildings, converted to educational use and possibly a daycare for the new YMCA. The PUD’s technician shop would be made into a Pybus-style restaurant and retail building.
- The YMCA campus would have its new, 45,000-square-foot building. The Riverside Playhouse would have its main entry to the south and most of its parking would be in the existing lot to the south.
Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine proposed purchasing the property for $1.5 million and expected to spend $35 million on redevelopment.
Its concept includes:
- The new YMCA and an 80-child YMCA early learning center.
- Space for Communities in Schools, The Brave Warrior Project, Action Health Partners, Cascadia Pizza Co.’s eastern Washington headquarters, North Central Washington Economic Development District administration
- Office suites
- Electric car charging stations
- 40 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, and North 40 Productions headquarters and studio space.
Steinhauer Properties said it would buy the land for the PUD’s asking price of $6 million and expected to spend nearly $140 million to redevelop the land.
Part of its concept includes:
- A multi-family building at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street with an upscale hotel beside it on Wenatchee Avenue.
- Behind the multi-family building would be the new YMCA and behind the hotel would be a “flex office” and structured parking.
- An “Electric Avenue” would run between the multi-family and YMCA buildings, as well as the flex office and hotel.
Plans also call for market research to determine what kind of buildings and how many.
Equity Capital Inc. said it would pay $4.5 million for the land and spend “well over” $45 million to make its proposed changes.
Its plans call for:
- A hotel at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street.
- An office building beside it on Wenatchee Avenue. The hotel area could have a small park or “some other attractive element.”
- The YMCA would be behind the hotel.
- A 105-unit apartment building would be behind diagonally from the office building. The firm plans to sell the current PUD fish and wildlife building to the Riverside Playhouse and secure more parking for the playhouse.