EAST WENATCHEE — The final easement needed for a 9-mile transmission line, in the works since at least 2012, was obtained recently with a $51,270 settlement between Douglas County PUD and the easement’s property owners.
The easement is one of more than 40 obtained for the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project, a 230-kilovolt line to run from Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Columbia Substation, near the entrance to Palisades off Highway 28, but on the west side of the highway.
Construction began in spring 2022 and is expected to end in spring 2023.
The final easement crosses through 7050 Colockum Road, in Malaga, a 165.6-acre parcel, owned by Thomas and Rebecca Goodwin, according to the Chelan County Assessor’s Office website. Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson, said the easements were about 5.08 acres and .18 acres apiece.
Douglas County PUD initiated condemnation hearings against the Goodwins property in December 2020 to reach an agreement over the value of the easement, Vibbert said. Douglas County PUD commissioners agreed to the settlement Oct. 10.
Chelan, Douglas and Grant County PUDs, as well as the BPA, in 2012 came up with a plan to jointly fund the high-voltage transmission line to meet federal requirements for power reliability.
“Because the FCRTS (Federal Columbia River Transmission System) and the transmission facilities of the mid-Columbia PUDs are interconnected, the existing transmission congestion that threatens the continued reliable operation of the northern mid-Columbia transmission area is a problem shared by BPA and the mid-Columbia PUDs,” according to the project’s Final Environmental Assessment in 2016 (bit.ly/3WoT7d4).
The line crosses into Chelan County near Rock Island and back to Douglas County from the Tarpiscan area.
The price tag for the project is estimated at $21 million, according to Vibbert.
In 2012, the cost was $14 million, and in 2016, $17.8 million, according to World archives.
Douglas County PUD awarded construction of the project to Magnum Power LLC in March. Douglas County PUD is designing, building, owning and operating the line.
“An agreement with that many parties on a large project was the main delay,” Vibbert wrote in an email. “BPA (federal government) had a lot of process to work through before construction could begin.”
Chelan County PUD will get more than 41% of the line’s capacity, Douglas County PUD will receive nearly 30%, and Grant County PUD, 29%.
