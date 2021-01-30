Firehouse Pet Shop & Grooming expands into neighboring building

WENATCHEE — Mr. Carmen’s responsibilities have expanded this winter.
Firehouse Pet Shop & Grooming’s resident three-legged shop cat has more space to cover since the remodel and expansion was completed in November — adding about 1,700 square feet additional space.
“By expanding into the available storefront next door, we were able to create a huge portion of the store dedicated exclusively to cats and were able to create more space for our customers to get around the shop,” said co-owner Jennifer Larsen. She owns and operates the business with her husband, Allen.
The project, easier said than done, included knocking a hole in the walls of the two side-by-side century-old buildings, only one of which the Larsens own.
“We started talking about (expanding) seriously last winter and explored different possibilities around the valley to possibly locate in a larger space,” Allen Larsen said. “Two reasons kept us here — we own the original building we are in, and, just as important, was how much we love being part of the downtown community.”
They started considering other options last spring.
“(We) had the thought of asking the owners of the building next door if they were interested in selling their building,” he said.
The answer to that question was no.
“But they said they would be very happy to blow a hole in the wall for us. And so the conversations began,” he said.
Kevin Hovde, the co-owner of the new space, started in early May to get the ball rolling with planning and permits.
“Kevin really jumped into the logistics of the expansion, and, being a general contractor by trade, made it very easy for us,” Larsen said. “It required a slew of permits, plans and inspections to properly cut a hole between the two buildings.”
It’s the Larsens’ third expansion since opening in January 2015 after purchasing the 6,000-square-foot former Miller’s Camera building. They started with the pet shop and adoption center on the main floor of the building and added the self-wash spa and grooming center in the basement in May that year. In 2017, they added another 400 square feet of space on the main floor — in space that had been occupied by Bruce Simpson Jewelry.
In October 2019, they remodeled the grooming salon and launched a new website for online sales and curbside delivery, which served them well when the pandemic hit several months later.
During the initial pandemic shutdown in the spring, Allen Larsen tackled a remodel of the self-wash spa.
“I needed something to do,” he said.
In October 2020, the new portion of the expanded shop opened, with finishing work on the remodel continuing into November. That included new LED lighting installed by Schmitt Electric of Wenatchee.
“The whole store feels bigger, brighter and the customers have been loving it,” Larsen said.
Larsen said they moved ahead with the expansion plans during the pandemic because they saw the opportunity to continue to grow, post-pandemic, and it was good for everyone.
“The project gave work to contractors, electricians and staff members here at Firehouse,” Larsen said.
Firehouse has 24 staff members who receive extensive training in pet nutrition, social education and overall health strategies.
“The timing also helped out the previous tenant, allowing her to concentrate on her online business without needing to pay a lease for her storefront,” he said.
It did come with some challenges, though, with city permitting and planning staff working remotely.
“It took a lot of patience, and a few more months than we wanted, but we are pleased with the results,” he said.
The other big challenge stemmed from dealing with two very old buildings.
“We had to be very cautious in maintaining the structural integrity of the brick wall,” he said. “Kevin Hovde ended up removing every brick by hand, which was a very time consuming and tedious ordeal.”
Larsen said their next expansion project might be into the “other” pet categories beyond dogs and cats — say, chickens — if they can carve out the space.
They’re also considering setting up a franchise model.
“We get guests from all over the United States who visit us and tell us how much they would love their own Firehouse Pet Shop,” Allen Larsen said. “That honestly keeps us motivated to continually improve the customer experience. We even have customers approach us about investing in the company, which is incredibly flattering. I think what makes our shop special is hard to specify, but it would have to include the feeling you get inside while visiting. A first-time customer shared a review that said visiting our shop was like walking into a family party, and every customer was made to feel a part of it. We love that idea, and would love to expand upon it.”
The store was named one of “America’s Coolest Pet Stores” in 2020 by Pets+ magazine, which triggered more interest in the Firehouse concept. They’re not in a hurry, though.
“Any expansion would be done carefully to ensure a blend of fun and nutritional expertise isn’t lost, Larsen said. “We love that the community rallies behind our small business and looks to us for advice and solutions. Although we have tremendous fun here, we also take our work very serious and are always on a quest to help pet parents provide the best life possible for their pets.”
That includes Mr. Carmen.
“He is pretty proud of the new cat area,” Jennifer Larsen said.