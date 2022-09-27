221532
Buy Now

A crowd gathers on the tarmac near the all-electric airplane called Alice, designed and built in Arlington, after it lands after a short flight in Moses Lake. The plane took its first flight early Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.

 The Seattle Times/Ellen M. Banner

MOSES LAKE — After months of delay, a sleek all-electric airplane prototype buzzed like a hornet at the end of the runway, then sped off and lifted into the sky above Central Washington on its first flight at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The plane took two wide turns around the airfield, climbing to 3,500 feet. As it passed directly overhead, people on the ground heard a whirring buzz, a fluttering of air from the propellers at the rear of the fuselage.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.