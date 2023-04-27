WENATCHEE — The Chelan/Douglas counties’ single family home (SFH) market shows a robust first quarter in the “affordable” range of sales prices less than $500,000. Overall, the two counties had only 12 fewer sales in the SFH market compared to the first quarter of 2022, but in terms of dollar volume, there was a $26 million decrease.
There were 17 more units sold for less than $500,000 compared to the previous year, but 23 fewer sales in the price range of $750,000 to $1 million. We know that elevated interest rates played a significant role, as expected, because there was a $35 million decrease in financed sales volume, $32 million of that decrease taking place in the price ranges more than $500,000.
In 2022, 45% of sales transactions were homes that sold for less than $500,000. For the first quarter of 2023, 62% of sales are in this price range.
Information provided on the Pacific Appraisal Associates website lists 77 SFH for sale under $500,000 as of March 31, compared to 65 from a year ago. (This is in the greater Wenatchee market, consisting of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Malaga, and Orondo.) Fifty-four SFHs closed at this price range in March in Chelan/Douglas counties (not an exact apples to apples comparison of location acknowledged), computing to less than two months inventory currently on the market at this price range.
Information provided on the Pacific Appraisal Associates website lists 36 SFH for sale in the range of $700,000 to $1 million as of March 31, compared to 35 from a year ago. (Again, this is in the greater Wenatchee market consisting of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, Malaga, and Orondo.) Seven SFHs closed in the range of $750,000 to $1 million in March in Chelan/Douglas counties (again, not an exact apples to apples comparison of location), broadly computing to five months inventory currently on the market. In March 2022, 14 homes sold in this price range, twice as many as March 2023.
Below is a comparison of the average price per square foot for SFH sales per quarter in the given price range. This schedule should not be used to determine the value of any specific home. Price per square foot even in a given price range can vary by more than $200 per foot. The schedule should only be used to spot trends. This schedule indicates that less than $500,000, prices crested in the third quarter of 2022. Sellers in this range were motivated and the price per square foot dropped by 11.5% just since the beginning of the year. As pointed out above, sales in this range have increased year over year.
In the $700,000 to $1 million price range, the price per square foot has held up. Yet, sales in this range have dropped 50% from a year ago, while inventory has held steady.
Bottom line: in the less than $500,000 price range motivated buyers and sellers equate to an active market. In the more than $700,000 range, a hot spot in 2022, sellers have yet to respond to a decrease in demand by way of price reduction, but may need to reconsider based on their individual situation.
Brian Fair is the owner of Pioneer Title Company LLC in Wenatchee.
