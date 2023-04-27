WENATCHEE — The Chelan/Douglas counties’ single family home (SFH) market shows a robust first quarter in the “affordable” range of sales prices less than $500,000. Overall, the two counties had only 12 fewer sales in the SFH market compared to the first quarter of 2022, but in terms of dollar volume, there was a $26 million decrease.

Brian Fair

Pioneer Title Company LLC owner

There were 17 more units sold for less than $500,000 compared to the previous year, but 23 fewer sales in the price range of $750,000 to $1 million. We know that elevated interest rates played a significant role, as expected, because there was a $35 million decrease in financed sales volume, $32 million of that decrease taking place in the price ranges more than $500,000.

graph.jpg
graph2.jpg


