A shopping cart is seen in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in Manhattan, New York City

Inflation has pushed up the cost of basic consumer goods. 

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

NEW YORK — Makers of everything from toys to tortillas are increasingly setting minimum prices on their goods to maintain profits and limit price cutting as retailers like Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc try to grab sales from each other online.

As a result, shoppers face fewer discounts for everyday purchases at a time when inflation is around 8%, and as retailers look to unload hundreds of billions of dollars of excess inventory.