WENATCHEE — Construction crews have demolished the 34,000-square-foot warehouse, decorated with murals of Ridge to River events, and are readying the ground for the Riverfront Village apartment complex.
Where the former Lineage Logistics/J.R. Simplot/Columbia Colstor warehouse was will be five, five-story apartment buildings, a recreation center and a pool.
The foundations for the first phase of the 454-apartment project, Buildings A, B and F, likely will be poured in about two weeks, said Scott Wammack, owner of Grandview Inc. and the project, on Friday.
The project had a pre-development price tag, to include building permits, of $12 million last year. But building permits filed in January with the city listed Building A at $7.24 million, Building B at $8.14 million and Building F at $537,543.
But the price tag is higher.
“Approximately $35 million for Phase 1 and $67 million for Phase 2, for a total of $102 million for the entire project,” Wammack said Friday of the building costs.
Before foundations are poured on phase one, crews will add sewer lines and such, Wammack said. Frames for the first three buildings will go up in about 60 days, he added.
- Building A will be five stories, with 73 apartments, including nine studios, 34 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom, and 57,270 total square feet.
- Building B will also be five stories, with 84 apartments, including nine studios, 46 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom, and 62,172 total square feet.
- Building F is a single-floor, 5,291-square-foot recreation building. A pool is also planned near the recreation building.
Those buildings will sit on a 2.5-acre parcel that faces Riverfront Park, just west of the curve where North Worthen Street becomes Riverside Drive.
Wammack expects phase one’s completion in about 14 months, with one of the buildings in phase two, possibly C, starting construction in about eight months. Construction on Building D likely will start six to eight months after C, and E will start six months later.
- Building C will be five stories, with 99 apartments, including five studios, 70 one-bedroom, and 24 two-bedroom and 71,523 total square feet.
- Buildings D and E are the same as C, except D will be 71,503 square feet and E will be 71,530 square feet.
Building C, D and E, are phase two and complete the complex, and will sit on a 5-plus-acre parcel to the west, which stretches north to Fifth Street.
The full 7.83-acre project is expected to be completed and occupied by 2025, according to the city application. About 20% of the apartments will be for middle or low-income housing, according to The Wenatchee World archives.
The original developer, Redmond-based Anandacom, submitted the project application in December 2020. Anandacom put the project up for sale through Kidder Mathews in April 2021 with a list price of $12 million.
Arlington-based Grandviews Riverfront Village LLC purchased the two parcels on Dec. 6 for $8.6 million, according to county records.