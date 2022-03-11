WENATCHEE — Fledgling companies from across the state have more time and more incentive to enter this year’s Flywheel Investment Conference competition.
NCW Tech Alliance announced this week that the Flywheel Angel Network now has more than $325,000 in award funds to distribute to the winners. That includes $275,000 in investment awards, up from $200,000 announced earlier this year, plus a $50,000 relocation offer. The total investment is more than twice what was offered when the Flywheel competition launched in 2018.
With the increase in funding, NCW Tech Alliance decided to extend the entry deadline from Saturday, March 12, to Wednesday, March 16. Competition finalists will make their pitches during the conference, May 18 and 19 in downtown Wenatchee.
“Any company looking for funding or long-term visibility should apply to compete,” said NCW Tech Alliance Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien. “The minimum investment offer for the growth stage winner will be $200,000 and the seed stage investment award will range from $10,000 to $50,000.”
The interest from investors this year exceeded expectations, said Tim Jenkins, president of Leavenworth-based Colchuck Companies, who is managing this year’s Flywheel Conference fund alongside Abby Jenkins. The Flywheel Angel Network forms a new limited liability corporation each year to invest in the conference winners. Angel investors passionate about supporting economic development in North Central Washington are invited to participate. That network grew to more than 40 investors this year, providing more funds than expected.
“The Flywheel investor lineup this year is the conference’s most accomplished to date,” Jenkins said in a press release.
In addition to active angel investors from inside and outside Washington state, fund investors also include managing directors of private equity and venture capital firms, executives and former tech company executives, asset managers and family offices, he said.
The Flywheel Investment Conference competition is open to all state-based startup companies, in all industries. No fee is required to apply. For information go to flywheelconference.com/apply.
