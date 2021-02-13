WENATCHEE — Startup companies across the state have a chance get the attention of potential investors — and compete for $150,000 in investment capital — at the 2021 Flywheel Investment Conference organized by Wenatchee-based tech nonprofit GWATA.
This is the fifth year for the conference designed to bring together angel investors and venture capital firms to “cultivate momentum for growing companies.” The event, planned for May 20 in Wenatchee, gives entrepreneurs access to a series of educational seminars, speaker panels and resources from professional service providers. Six business startups, selected from applications submitted from now through March 12, also will make their pitches to the investor members of the Flywheel Conference 2020 Fund LLC for the chance to receive $150,000 in a convertible note. The competition is open to all businesses in Washington state. Conference attendees also will vote on a “favorite” finalist to win a $5,000 cash prize.
Investment fund members will announce the six finalists on April 6. Those finalists will get free tickets to the conference and a two-night hotel stay in Wenatchee, among other incentives.
The competition is planned as a live, onstage event, but could be moved to a hybrid event if needed because of pandemic restrictions. The investors will name the winner after deliberation following the presentations.
Previous Flywheel winners include: iUNU, Cartogram, Beta Hatch and AgTools.
For competition application and conference details, go to flywheel conference.com.