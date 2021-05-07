WENATCHEE — Meliesa Tigard built her business on the concept of adaptation and collaboration.
In her day-to-day operations providing academic coaching at FocalPoint Educational Services she works with children of all ages along with their parents and teachers to improve reading, writing and math skills. She modifies techniques to meet the needs and learning styles of her students.
As a business owner, she has applied that same concept, leading to the company’s most recent moves — physically and operationally.
FocalPoint Educational Services relocated to 105 S. Mission St. on March 1, signing a five-year lease on 3,000 square feet of space previously used by the United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties.
“My vision is to have professionals who serve kids working together so that they can collaborate, brainstorm and serve kids better,” she said. “We are a collaborative model, where businesses help each other. We share resources and expertise with each other.”
She subleases part of the space to Beauty Life Coaching LLC, owned by Sarah Ferrell, and is looking for other family oriented businesses interested in sharing the suite.
“I know how hard it was for me to get a business up and going,” she said. “I went through a two-year training program that was focused on how I would help my students, but I did not know much about how to run a business. I want to help people who are in the helping professions, working hard for their clients.”
After spending more than a decade in office space at Second and Mission, she moved in February 2020 to the Ballard Ambulance building at 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., where the collaborative work space concept started to form.
“I recruited a karate dojo and a counselor to the space,” she said.
She liked the interaction, but other businesses in the building were not a good fit for a learning center with kids, she said. When the former United Way offices became available, she decided to relocate. The locale, across from the YMCA parking lot and up the block from the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, presents opportunities for parents to reach multiple services with one trip.
It also will serve her well as parents and students begin to recover from the past year’s educational upset. She and her two academic coaches are working on setting up parent workshops and looking for sponsors for summer tutoring sessions.
“Once we get a few sponsors lined up, we will start advertising for families to apply for the sponsored spots to get their kids help this summer,” she said.
They also are working with local schools to provide opportunities for after-school and summer services to help prepare for the coming school year.
Her long-term plan is more of the same.
“We want to grow and help more students,” she said. “I would like to use one of our classrooms to run high school sessions for kids who need to get homework done. We can have a teacher to oversee, re-teach, explain and provide the space and time for high school kids to be here three or four times per week. We could do that at lower cost than our more intensive sessions for our younger kids, and we could make the difference in someone's academic career.”
She is doing what she set out to do.
“In the late '90's, I had a dream to start a learning center and help kids improve their lives,” she said. “I wanted to create a high-quality, professionally run center where we value and uplift the whole child.”
That includes figuring out what works for each student — like chairs that wiggle for children who need to move their body or providing incentives for those who need motivation.
“I wanted to inspire kids to work hard, treat them like their work has value, and give them the strategies and skills to develop as academics,” she said.
It’s gratifying to know that she has made a difference. She ran into a former student unexpectedly at a game night recently.
“She looked at me and said, ‘You taught me to read!’ Then we talked about where her life has gone since then. I love stories like that,” Tigard said.