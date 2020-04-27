STEVENS PASS — Between overcrowding and sweeping closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 2019-20 ski season was a bust for skiers who bought season passes only to use them a handful of times — if they were used at all.
Now, Vail Resorts, the parent company of Stevens Pass, among other ski areas, is addressing that situation, crediting 2019-20 season pass holders according to a tiered system based on skiers and snowboarders' actual pass usage for the season. The company is also implementing a new pass insurance program for the upcoming ski season that will refund passes in the event of closures like the ones seen this year.
The new policies were shared Monday on the company's website in a statement and letter to pass-holders from Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kirsten Lynch.
Lynch said that after Vail's staff had "spent weeks" reading emails and social media posts from pass holders, the company came up with a tiered approach to crediting customers for lost ski time, basing credit amounts on the number of days each pass was used.
Skiers who purchased Vail's Epic Day Pass, Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card or Multi-Pack Pass products for the 2019-20 season will be credited for each day that wasn't used, with a maximum payout of 80%. All season pass holders will receive a 20% minimum credit, with higher credits available to those who used their pass on fewer than five days. If it wasn't used at all, a maximum credit of 80% will be available. The credits can be applied toward the cost of a pass for the 2020-21 ski season that's equal or greater in value than the one purchased for this past season.
Customers will be emailed credit details and promotion codes for these purchases, which can be made from May 13 through Labor Day (Sept. 7).
Vail Resorts is also instating across-the-board pass insurance — once an optional add-on — at no added cost to consumers. Branded as "Epic Coverage," the policy guarantees pass holders refunds in the event of a job loss, injury or "other personal events that prevent you from using your pass." It also provides refunds in the event of resort closures like the ones seen in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This is a deviation from the company's previous pass insurance program, which did not refund customers, and will not provide refunds for the 2019-20 season.