MOSES LAKE — If you’re hungry but you don’t want to go out, you now have another food delivery option in Moses Lake.
Maggie and Moises Perez, owners of Dashing Drivers food delivery service in Wenatchee, have expanded to Moses Lake, and last week started delivering meals from 20 different restaurants to homes and businesses across the 98837 ZIP code.
“I have a little piece of Moses Lake in my heart,” said Maggie, an Othello native, as she stood in the parking lot of the Surf ‘n Slide Water Park on Fourth Avenue with two of her company’s delivery vehicles. “Growing up, I used to come to Moses Lake all the time because there was absolutely nothing in Othello.”
Maggie said she started driving for Dashing Drivers in Wenatchee in 2018. Her husband Moises (the Spanish version of Moses) joined the company a year later, and in July 2020, they bought Dashing Drivers when owner Elliott Morris decided to retire.
“And because we had grown to love it and grown to just appreciate it and appreciate the community that we live in, we wanted to expand,” Maggie said. “We wanted to expand to Moses Lake, broaden our horizons, and see if it’s just as busy for us as it is in Wenatchee.”
Dashing Drivers takes care of everything, Maggie said. All you do is go online to the company’s website, or download the iOS or Android app, set up an account, and order from one of the company’s partner restaurants, which in Moses Lake includes J’s Teriyaki Grill, Michael’s Market & Bistro, Casa Herradura Family Mexican Restaurant, Tacos El Rey and Sumo Japanese Restaurant.
Delivery starts at $1.99, Maggie said, though the actual price will vary depending on where the restaurant is and where food is being delivered.
Maggie and Moises said it’s important to support local small businesses.
“What you get with Dashing Drivers is a local business supporting local restaurants and local businesses, so the money stays locally,” Maggie said. “When we go out to eat, we eat at local restaurants, because we want our money to stay locally.”
While the company doesn’t have many of the resources of larger, nationwide food delivery firms, Moises said what Dashing Drivers does have is customer service.
“We strive for customer service; if there is something wrong with the food that you are getting at your house, you can reach us and the person who is going to answer the phone is us, so it’s not a computer,” he said. “Your issue is going to be solved in a matter of minutes by us.”
Maggie said she and her husband fell in love with food delivery in Wenatchee, and if things go well in Moses Lake, they are eyeing a possible future expansion to the Tri-Cities.
“We love the customers, we love the community, and we love that our customer service is the absolute best. We just love everything about it,” she said.