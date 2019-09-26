WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Board unanimously approved $652,899 in funding to support the college for the 2019-20 school year.
The funding, an increase of about $175,000 from last year’s reported total of $478,817, will benefit WVC students, programs, faculty and staff.
Funding includes:
- $351,416 in scholarships, up from $279,212 provided last year
- $23,403 in direct student support, including veteran work study support and funds for the Associated Students of WVC
- $54,705 to faculty and staff for professional development opportunities and recognition awards
- $183,375 to help fund programs in specific departments
- $10,000 for the Knights Care Fund to help students facing housing insecurity and other barriers to academic success. That is the same amount awarded last year.
- $30,000 was awarded as an unrestricted gift to the college to fund new software, faculty and staff training, building maintenance and miscellaneous expenses associated with overall advancement of WVC.
“Thanks to our generous contributors, we are able to support the college in many ways,” said WVC Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey. The foundation, incorporated in 1971, works with the community to provide financial support for projects and programs as well as students, faculty and staff. “Whether it’s helping students during financial crisis or improving the classrooms they learn in and the equipment they use, we want to continue to empower them to learn and grow. We want to continue removing barriers for their academic success.”
Evey said funding for equipment and programs is possible through donations of unrestricted funds, or donations made to the foundation to be distributed as donors see fit. The unrestricted funds allow the foundation to meet the college’s changing needs each year.
For information, got to wvc.edu/Give or call 682-6410.