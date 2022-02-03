KENNEWICK — Advances in the grape and wine industry, a trade show and updates on the latest industry research will be featured at the WineVit 2022 meeting next week in the Tri-Cities.
The event runs Monday through Thursday, Feb. 7-10, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Highlights include a trade show featuring nearly 200 booths; a poster session allowing students and researchers to share their research with wine industry stakeholders; and seminars on topics such as pest management, managing and obtaining workers, and the effect of wildfire smoke on vineyards. Working lunches, wine-tasting opportunities and socials also are planned.
A fundraising party and auction hosted by the Washington Wine Industry Foundation is planned from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Toyota Center.
The event concludes with two Thursday morning events: a "State of the Industry" session at 9:30 a.m. providing an overview of the current business environment and how it will affect winemaking operations in 2022; and a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. featuring keynote speaker Will Bowen, founder of the Complaint Free Movement.
Washington's largest annual event for the wine industry is returning to a 100% in-person format after going virtual last year due to COVID-19, said Kim Nguyen, communications coordinator with the Washington Winegrowers Association.
All attendees, speakers, exhibitors, sponsors and staff will be required to observe health protocols, which include wearing a mask covering the mouth and nose while indoors, and a health screening requiring proof of fully vaccinated status (via a vaccination card or photo of vaccination card with a valid ID). A negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours also is acceptable.
Preregistration and a registration fee are required to attend next week's events; for more information, visit winevit.org.
