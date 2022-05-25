WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority has received four proposals to redevelop the Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue area around the Chelan County PUD headquarters.
The PUD will move to its under-construction headquarters in Olds Station in mid-2023 and is seeking $6 million for the 7.5 acres and five buildings it owns. The port took on responsibility in planning, brokering and marketing the Wenatchee Avenue property in 2021.
The port asked for proposals to provide an “attractive, pedestrian friendly, interconnected, mixed-use development which creates a vibrant destination at the gateway to downtown Wenatchee.”
The four proposals came from:
- GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects, which together proposed buying the PUD land and buildings for $4 million.
- Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine, $1.5 million.
- Steinhauer Properties, $6 million.
- Equity Capital Inc., $4.5 million.
"Price is definitely one of the factors that will go into the evaluation and ranking process, but there are other financial considerations, such as what the expectation is for public contribution to the project," Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, wrote in an email. "That expected cost would 'net out' against the purchase price and the total resultant financial impact would be considered."
"Some of the requests are looking for public funding from sources other than the PUD (city, state, grant programs, etc.), which are not a direct impact on the purchase price, but must be considered in the evaluation," he added. "That is one of the reasons that the port authority and city are part of this process; they have a much more direct tie to economic development funding sources than the PUD."
Frazier said he did a cursory review of the proposals and all were "very interesting and offer a mix of uses on the site, which is what we really wanted to see. Some have a higher level of residential use than others."
"I can tell you that it will not be an easy decision because they all offer redevelopment that will benefit the downtown core and the city as a whole," he continued. "We will probably be asking clarifying questions of the proposers over the next couple of weeks as we try to narrow down the field to one, or possibly a short-list of developers. Definitely more to come as we compare what the proposals offer to what the community voiced as being the most important aspects of the redevelopment."
All four developers included plans for a new home for the YMCA, which wants to move from its 217 Orondo Ave. location to the Fifth Street property.
Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, said she shared YMCA’s vision with developers even though the YMCA is not included in the formal request for proposals. She also said the YMCA “was monitoring the plan holders list and making contact with developers.”
The YMCA has been planning to move to the Fifth Street location since the PUD announced its relocation about three years ago, said Dorry Foster, YMCA CEO.
Foster said the YMCA worked with a consultant and determined the Fifth Street location was the best fit.
She also is part of the Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine development team that submitted a proposal. Her role on the team is to secure funding for the new YMCA.
“Knowing that we don’t have the bandwidth or expertise to develop the entire site ourselves, we have worked with one particular developer for two years now with conceptualizing their best options to develop this multi-purpose/multi-use space,” Foster wrote in an email.
Foster said YMCA leaders talked to “all the developers, including those without submitted proposals,” and developers who submitted proposals asked the YMCA to endorse them.
But the YMCA hadn’t conducted its “due diligence in terms of whether specific working relationships would be suitable for the YMCA,” she wrote.
“We are asking all developers to consider the land that the Y will sit on as a donation to the Y. We have one verbal commitment and the three others are considering. Once the selection committee awards the site to the developer, we will work towards securing the details around the site. Hopefully, we will be able to create a strong working relationship with whomever is chosen.”
Although Foster said the YMCA wanted donated land, she didn’t know whether developers would allow for it.
“We are not wedded to any plan and would work with whoever the PUD ultimately chooses to see if our plans are a fit,” she wrote. “We were impressed by all the developers’ professionalism and their concept that would include the YMCA, but our discussions were preliminary and conceptual.”
An evaluation committee will meet Thursday to have an initial review of the proposals, according to Mestre.
“I would expect that the committee will have several questions/requests for clarifications on each proposal,” Mestre wrote in an email. “I will work through the questions/clarifications in the following weeks before reporting back to the evaluation committee on June 16th.”
She said proposals will be evaluated on criteria, such as purchase price, but didn’t indicate whether prices lower than the asking price would be ranked lower.
Other evaluation criteria includes “developer qualifications/experience, proposed use mix, community benefit, overall development costs/investment, architectural features, and parking/pedestrian/circulation improvements,” she wrote.
Mestre and the committee will make a developer recommendation to PUD commissioners July 5. PUD commissioners have the final say on which developer to use.