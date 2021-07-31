WENATCHEE — The four finalists for this year’s Supernova Business Launch Competition are focused on food, fun, furniture and home inspections.
The businesses, announced July 15, are competing for $10,000 in cash, plus a host of in-kind services. The final selection will be made Aug. 19 at the Ruby Theatre in Chelan. The competition, hosted by the NCW Economic Development District, is designed to help grow small businesses in the region. It is open to entrepreneurs throughout Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry counties, and the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The finalists are:C&C Inspections: A home inspection business started in October 2020 by Cassandra Clark, covering Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan and Douglas counties.
Westridge Wood Co.: Dylan Honig’s Chelan-based business offers hand crafted, high-end furniture pieces.
Tumbleroot Ranch: Ardenvoir farm owned by Jordan and Ally Pittsinger offers eggs, pork, lamb, wools, honey and bee by-products. They are working on adding onsite cold storage.
Epoch Meet.Game.Refuel: Owners Andy and Leeah Lynn are in the process of opening a family friendly gaming lounge, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., with gaming as well as a full bar and food.
The finalists will make 2-minute pitches Wednesday at a barbecue dinner before the AppleSox baseball game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus.
Judges selected the top four from 10 semi-finalists. All 10 are in the running for the People’s Choice award, which includes a $250 cash prize.
The other six semi-finalists were
Mauk Fishing Stuff
Foodie
Atlas Design Co.
Blue Skies Food Shack
Rice Construction
A Hand Spun Yarn
For event ticket details and information on the competing businesses, go to super novablc.com.
Last year’s winner of the Supernova Business Launch Competition was Tonasket Tire.