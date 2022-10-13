NEW YORK — U.S. grocery company Kroger Co. is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc. in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said.

The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers with a leg up in negotiations with consumer-product makers such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever at a time of steep price hikes.



