NEW YORK — Kroger Co. snapped up Albertsons Companies Inc. in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc. on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks.

The mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United States will bring under one roof nearly 5,000 stores that include banners such as Albertsons' Safeway and Kroger-owned Ralphs and Fred Meyer.



