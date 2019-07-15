WENATCHEE — Free backpacks, school supplies, games and lots of information are in store for school-age children and their families Aug. 3 at the Columbia Valley Community Health’s annual Back to School Fair.
The event is from 8 to 11 a.m in the parking lot at the Wenatchee clinic, 600 Orondo Ave. The event typically draws about 1,400 people.
As in years past, community sponsors have lined up to help. Crunch Pak provides 1,000 backpacks to give away. Children must be present to receive a backpack. The school supplies are funded through the North Central Educational Service District’s Educational Foundation and staff funds.
The fair is part of National Health Center Week, a national campaign meant to raise awareness about health centers. For information, call Johanna Ruelas, CVCH outreach coordinator, at 662-6000.