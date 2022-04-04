WENATCHEE — Central Washington residents interested in boosting their digital and workforce skills can apply for a new program being offered by NCW Tech Alliance in cooperation with gener8to, Apple STEM Network and Microsoft.
The program, gener8tor Skills Accelerator Central Washington, is designed to help boost critical skills for in-demand jobs using a virtual classroom model. Applications are due April 25 for the first virtual class, which starts in May.
“North Central Washington needs this type of innovation and targeted resource saturation as we plan for future digital and tech workforce initiatives,” NCW Tech Alliance Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien said in a press release. “The pandemic compounded the disparity of digital access and usage. It’s important to create opportunities for local residents to find roles in the region’s growing tech ecosystem. Programs such as this lay the groundwork for exciting things to come.”
The free five-week program is open to all residents in Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties. It will require about 15 hours per week.
Participants work at their own pace through curriculum from Microsoft and LinkedIn, according to the press release.
It also includes:
Individual concierge support from the gener8tor team on the skills content, plus coaching on resume and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile creation and job interviewing
Virtual access to a network of peers for support and community
Opportunity to interview with more than 400 hiring partners for remote roles and local companies for in-person roles
Those interested in participating can attend an informational webinar at noon April 12 on Zoom, hosted by NCW Tech Alliance and gener8tor. To register, go to bit.ly/gener8tor-webinar.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.