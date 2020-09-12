SPOKANE — A Spokane-based agricultural company has been selected to participate in a Walmart virtual event for a chance to sell its products in the retailer's stores.
Fresh Nature Foods, a family-owned company that grows and distributes chickpeas, was among 850 companies nationwide selected to participate in one-on-one pitch meetings Oct. 1.
The event could help businesses secure deals to sell products in Sam's Club and Walmart stores as well as on Walmart.com.
Fresh Nature Foods currently sells packaged chickpeas, hummus and pan-fried falafel cakes at Fred Meyer, Yoke's Fresh Market, Rosauers Supermarkets and Safeway.
"Becoming a Walmart supplier would change a lot for our family-run business. Not just for our farm — there would be ripples to 15-plus family farms we work with. Being a Walmart supplier would be a big win for growers in our region," Ryan Davenport, president of Fresh Nature Foods, said in a statement.
"We applaud what Walmart is doing for local manufacturing, farmers and agriculture. It goes a long way and touches our company as well as many other farms in the community."
More than 4,800 businesses nationwide applied for the chance to feature their products in Walmart stores, a 44% increase in applications compared to last year, according to the company.
Walmart informed the 850 applicants chosen for its virtual open-call event via a Zoom meeting in late August, during which the companies were told they would receive an update about their applications.
After the companies were notified they were selected to participate in the open-call event, reactions "ranged from stunned to enthusiastic as the big break these companies have been looking for was suddenly within reach," Walmart said.
Walmart did not specify how many companies will be selected from the virtual interviews to feature products in stores.
The virtual open call event is part of Walmart's commitment to boost job creation in the U.S. through buying more than $250 billion in domestic products by 2023, the company said.